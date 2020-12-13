Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 13, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;85;78;A stray thunderstorm;86;78;SSW;8;84%;65%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;78;63;Sunny and nice;79;62;NE;5;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;56;47;An afternoon shower;60;48;ENE;16;67%;100%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;64;53;Sunny intervals;70;54;WSW;5;65%;16%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;47;42;Showers around;53;47;S;15;92%;83%;0

Anchorage, United States;Turning cloudy;28;25;Mostly cloudy;29;22;NNE;6;74%;63%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cold;35;25;Sunny, but chilly;43;27;E;6;41%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;14;7;Mostly cloudy;16;3;WSW;8;87%;19%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;A t-storm around;86;72;NE;6;80%;55%;4

Athens, Greece;Afternoon rain;62;56;Heavy morning rain;57;54;N;14;77%;91%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds and windy;64;58;Warmer;72;60;SW;8;66%;47%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;68;49;Hazy sunshine;73;56;SE;10;47%;4%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;88;73;Downpours;86;73;SE;4;80%;84%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;78;60;Clouds and sun;80;59;E;5;62%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;92;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;S;5;71%;68%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;57;46;Mostly cloudy;59;51;S;5;85%;55%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;30;16;Sunny, but chilly;30;16;NW;9;15%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy with a shower;39;34;Low clouds and fog;37;31;W;5;83%;17%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;39;34;A shower in the p.m.;44;41;SSE;8;84%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and some clouds;70;43;Turning cloudy;68;44;E;5;60%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;63;Partly sunny;86;62;NNE;6;43%;2%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds breaking;41;31;Periods of sun;39;31;E;4;92%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;44;44;Spotty showers;51;46;S;12;87%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain;44;39;A bit of rain;43;33;SW;3;81%;72%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;39;31;Mostly cloudy;39;28;SE;2;88%;4%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;75;56;Sunny and pleasant;84;67;NNW;11;45%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy with a shower;86;67;Mostly cloudy;85;66;SSE;6;40%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;52;22;Mostly sunny, colder;36;18;NW;12;37%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;82;63;Not as warm;71;57;SW;10;32%;15%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;74;56;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;SSE;9;65%;2%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower and t-storm;84;69;Spotty showers;83;70;ESE;4;63%;71%;7

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;88;71;Hazy sunshine;86;73;N;4;67%;4%;6

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;39;24;Increasing clouds;35;22;NNW;16;52%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy;90;73;Partly sunny;88;74;NNE;8;63%;27%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;39;33;Spotty showers;42;41;S;12;90%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and some clouds;82;73;Clouds and sunshine;81;72;N;12;57%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Occasional rain;48;32;Plenty of sunshine;54;39;SE;5;51%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;88;76;Sun and some clouds;90;75;ENE;9;67%;14%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;66;46;Hazy sunshine;68;45;N;5;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;Mostly cloudy;40;19;NE;5;50%;72%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;79;64;Hazy sun;82;64;N;5;61%;4%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SSE;5;77%;75%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;54;45;A shower;49;41;SSW;13;80%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;38;24;A bit of a.m. snow;26;18;NNE;6;54%;87%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;66;59;An afternoon shower;66;58;W;11;81%;84%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with clearing;82;71;Rain, not as warm;73;58;NNE;11;74%;86%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower and t-storm;79;60;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;60;NNE;8;73%;73%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;84;63;Sunny and pleasant;84;63;ENE;5;74%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;31;26;Cloudy;29;28;SE;5;82%;39%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;77;A shower in the p.m.;89;77;SE;5;72%;77%;4

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;81;67;Low clouds;74;57;NE;10;60%;41%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;71;A t-storm around;85;73;ENE;9;63%;55%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;83;62;Hazy sun;81;60;SE;6;51%;5%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;61;40;Hazy sunshine;60;38;NE;3;69%;4%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy with showers;59;54;Rain and drizzle;58;52;NNE;10;85%;85%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;84;78;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;WSW;12;72%;71%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;89;72;Hazy sunshine;87;74;S;8;64%;4%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;78;59;Clouds and sun;79;59;ESE;7;62%;44%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;15;Clouds and sun, cold;38;12;NNE;3;47%;50%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;Mostly sunny;78;47;N;4;32%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;40;Hazy sunshine;69;39;SSW;4;52%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Brilliant sunshine;94;65;Sunny;94;67;N;6;16%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;35;34;Rain and drizzle;35;31;NNW;4;93%;72%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;75;Partly sunny;86;75;NNE;6;63%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;90;75;Cloudy;89;75;W;6;71%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;81;65;Hazy sunshine;80;66;NE;6;62%;14%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;89;75;A.M. showers, cloudy;89;76;SE;3;77%;100%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;66;40;A morning shower;63;39;ESE;9;49%;59%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;SW;6;78%;58%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;73;66;Partly sunny;74;65;S;9;73%;38%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;62;57;Spotty showers;60;48;W;7;85%;72%;2

London, United Kingdom;A touch of rain;52;51;Clouds and sun;53;47;SSW;13;82%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;68;49;Mostly sunny;65;47;NNE;6;49%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;84;73;Mostly cloudy;85;74;SSW;5;62%;36%;6

Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;54;43;An afternoon shower;54;42;SW;5;80%;84%;1

Male, Maldives;Some brightening;87;80;A morning shower;86;80;NE;5;72%;56%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;SSW;5;82%;71%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;ENE;4;71%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;84;65;Sunny and hot;92;70;NE;10;34%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;77;49;Mostly sunny;74;49;SW;5;45%;13%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;81;70;Partly sunny;83;68;WSW;7;67%;9%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy with flurries;31;29;A little snow;31;25;SW;3;93%;81%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;89;75;Mostly sunny;91;75;ENE;12;61%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A.M. showers, windy;71;57;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;NNW;9;47%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds;42;25;Continued cloudy;31;16;W;0;71%;50%;0

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon flurries;24;23;A thick cloud cover;25;22;SE;7;76%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;A passing shower;81;76;Rather cloudy;85;76;N;6;63%;42%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Episodes of sunshine;81;56;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;N;11;46%;13%;10

New York, United States;Clouds and sun, mild;61;40;Rain in the morning;42;31;WNW;7;71%;67%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;66;55;Morning rain, cloudy;65;51;SSE;7;80%;81%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;11;6;A little p.m. snow;15;12;SW;11;86%;87%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;54;40;Cooler with clearing;46;32;WNW;15;50%;21%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;33;29;Afternoon rain;34;32;E;5;88%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;38;23;Low clouds may break;32;12;WNW;7;75%;47%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;85;77;Cloudy with showers;84;78;NW;11;84%;91%;5

Panama City, Panama;Episodes of sunshine;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NW;7;73%;74%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;ENE;7;74%;72%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy;44;44;Spotty showers;50;44;S;8;85%;89%;1

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;73;55;Sunshine;74;56;S;14;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;SSE;3;65%;77%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;NE;11;69%;67%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;90;69;Hazy sunshine;89;69;SE;5;56%;13%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rather cloudy;40;32;Mainly cloudy;41;33;SE;5;83%;16%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little a.m. snow;32;7;Sunny, but very cold;21;4;NNW;10;30%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;50;Afternoon showers;66;51;WSW;8;66%;88%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;66;57;A shower in the p.m.;68;54;SSW;8;78%;80%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;77;A passing shower;84;78;ESE;9;66%;80%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;46;39;Inc. clouds;42;38;NE;12;59%;42%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;30;29;Cloudy, snow showers;32;28;SSE;3;91%;65%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;79;A t-storm around;93;78;E;6;59%;64%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;72;50;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;SE;5;34%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;56;35;Mostly sunny;58;39;NE;5;72%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;27;20;A bit of p.m. snow;29;20;SE;3;89%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;A little rain;58;47;Sun and some clouds;58;47;NNW;6;66%;3%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;A t-storm in spots;77;61;ENE;10;66%;73%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;83;74;Mostly sunny;83;74;E;6;75%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;83;65;Partly sunny, humid;84;65;N;5;77%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;73;40;Nice with some sun;75;41;NNE;5;18%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;93;53;Hazy and very warm;94;52;SW;6;15%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;72;Partly sunny;86;72;N;7;75%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;62;55;Spotty showers;60;44;SW;6;86%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;46;41;Cloudy with a shower;49;41;S;6;77%;81%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Morning flurries;35;11;Sunny and quite cold;25;9;NW;8;29%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;52;37;Mostly cloudy;41;36;NNW;11;47%;30%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A downpour;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;N;5;78%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy;46;36;Occasional rain;40;33;WNW;7;89%;72%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;83;75;Partly sunny;83;74;ENE;4;75%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;40;31;Cloudy with a shower;40;37;SSE;4;88%;78%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;73;64;Spotty showers;75;70;E;12;66%;81%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;75;63;A little a.m. rain;65;58;ENE;11;82%;87%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with a flurry;28;22;Cloudy;31;25;SE;5;79%;43%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cold;38;28;Partly sunny, cold;36;25;NNE;4;79%;44%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny;43;31;Partly sunny;44;32;N;2;74%;55%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, chilly;45;35;Chilly with hazy sun;46;37;S;5;41%;32%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;80;62;Not as warm;73;50;SW;9;59%;30%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;60;40;Partly sunny;62;41;ENE;3;50%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;55;44;Cooler with some sun;48;33;NE;10;45%;28%;3

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;39;31;Partly sunny;37;24;W;14;66%;7%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Very windy;63;59;A morning shower;64;52;WSW;13;63%;47%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy with some sun;61;48;Mostly sunny;64;47;SE;5;64%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-9;-27;Clouds and sun, cold;-1;-22;SW;4;62%;25%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;41;37;Spotty showers;44;39;SE;4;77%;92%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;40;34;Partly sunny;43;35;ESE;4;87%;4%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;89;70;Sunny and very warm;88;70;NNW;4;50%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with a flurry;28;27;Cloudy, snow showers;29;23;WSW;4;89%;65%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;36;32;Mostly cloudy;37;30;SSE;6;88%;14%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler;56;55;Sun and clouds;62;52;ENE;12;67%;3%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;92;70;Hazy sun;93;72;NNW;4;51%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;44;34;Partly sunny;44;36;NNE;2;62%;44%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-13 22:41 GMT+08:00

