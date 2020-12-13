Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan’s Academia Sinica uses clustering analysis to identify dominant SARS-CoV-2 strain

Team discovered that genome of SARS-CoV-2 to date can be classified into six major types, with type VI most dominant

  184
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/13 20:47
(NIAID-RML photo)

(NIAID-RML photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A team from Academia Sinica, Taiwan’s premier government-funded research institute, has analyzed genomic distributions of SARS-CoV-2 and discovered a dominant strain type.

The team’s research was first published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on the United States of America (PNAS) on Nov. 12.

In the study, the team discovered that the genome of SARS-CoV-2 to date can be classified into six major types characterized by 14 signature single nucleotide variations (SNVs). According to the research, type VI has become the major type, having first been reported in China before spreading around the globe.

The team first used the complete sequences of 1,932 SARS-CoV-2 genomes, downloaded from three different sources on March 31, 2020, to perform various clustering analyses and consistently discovered six types of strains and identified signature SNVs in each.

According to the study, the six types of strains and their underlying signature SNVs were validated in two subsequent analyses of 6,228 and 38,248 SARS-CoV-2 genomes the team conducted as more virus genomes became available later.

The team’s study into four signature SNVs of type VI suggests that SNVs may become an important consideration in SARS-CoV-2 classification and surveillance.

According to the study, understanding nucleotide variations in the SARS-CoV-2 genome will provide insights into the development of the pandemic and be useful to the management of the disease.
Academia Sinica
SARS-CoV-2
single nucleotide variations
SNVs
PNAS

RELATED ARTICLES

Academia Sinica highlights problems in Taiwan's digital ID scheme
Academia Sinica highlights problems in Taiwan's digital ID scheme
2020/11/05 16:02
Academia Sinica predicts Taiwanese COVID-19 vaccine unavailable before mid-2021
Academia Sinica predicts Taiwanese COVID-19 vaccine unavailable before mid-2021
2020/10/22 15:41
Taiwan’s Academia Sinica, Japan launch massive Chinese character database
Taiwan’s Academia Sinica, Japan launch massive Chinese character database
2020/10/13 17:09
Virologist releases paper claiming coronavirus made in Chinese lab
Virologist releases paper claiming coronavirus made in Chinese lab
2020/09/15 17:13
Taiwan researcher scours DNA sequences for treasures
Taiwan researcher scours DNA sequences for treasures
2020/08/28 15:00

Updated : 2020-12-13 22:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ