Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

World Cup ski race postponed after snowfall in French Alps

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 17:02
A giant screen reports that an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom was cancelled due to course conditions following strong winds, in Courchevel...
A view of the course after an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom was cancelled due to strong winds, in Courchevel, France, Saturday, Dec. 13, ...
Italy's Marta Bassino celebrates after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo...

A giant screen reports that an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom was cancelled due to course conditions following strong winds, in Courchevel...

A view of the course after an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom was cancelled due to strong winds, in Courchevel, France, Saturday, Dec. 13, ...

Italy's Marta Bassino celebrates after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo...

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — A women's giant slalom in the Alpine skiing World Cup was postponed Sunday after heavy snowfall in the French Alps.

The International Ski Federation cited “the inconsistency of the snow surface” at Courchevel for postponing the race to Monday.

Snow fell throughout Saturday's race won by Marta Bassino of Italy, with Mikaela Shiffrin fourth in her first World Cup giant slalom since January.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-13 18:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ