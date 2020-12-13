Alexa
  1. Home
  2. New Immigrants

Taiwan mulls conditional entry for Indonesian workers to meet labor demand

Taiwan considers bringing migrant workers from Indonesia after two-week hiatus

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/13 16:54
Taiwan considers granting conditional entry to Indonesian migrant workers after two-week hiatus. 

Taiwan considers granting conditional entry to Indonesian migrant workers after two-week hiatus.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese government is considering granting conditional entry to Indonesian migrant workers to meet labor demand in the country, according to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced in late November that it would place a temporary entry ban on all Indonesian migrant workers between Dec. 4 and 17 in response to the spike in imported coronavirus cases from the Southeast Asian country. At the time, it said it would decide whether to continue with the measure based on Indonesia's pandemic situation after the two-week hiatus.

During a press interview at Taipei Medical University on Sunday (Dec. 13), Chen pointed out that the CECC officials will hold meetings in the next few days to discuss options regarding the Indonesian migrant workers' entry ban. He said he expected the restriction to be partially lifted to reduce pressure on domestic labor demand.

Meanwhile, Chen refused to comment on media reports suggesting that Taiwan is planning to purchase 10 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca (AZ) coronavirus vaccines. He said the country is currently in negotiations with several vaccine suppliers but that no contract has been inked so far.

Chen stressed that it is too early to determine whether Taiwan will receive coronavirus vaccines in the first quarter of 2021. Since clinical trial reports from most global vaccine makers have not been completed, the Taiwanese health experts have to evaluate each vaccine candidate based on its design, antigen-antibody reaction, and effectiveness on animal subjects, CNA cited him as saying.
Indonesian migrant worker
Indonesian migrant workers
entry ban
Indonesia
migrant worker
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
coronavirus
imported case

RELATED ARTICLES

States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
2020/12/13 10:00
Taiwan’s 3 children with COVID-19 all mild cases
Taiwan’s 3 children with COVID-19 all mild cases
2020/12/12 19:02
Taiwan confirms 8 imported coronavirus cases from US, UK and Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 8 imported coronavirus cases from US, UK and Indonesia
2020/12/12 14:43
CECC right to reject SinoVac because of risks
CECC right to reject SinoVac because of risks
2020/12/12 10:28
Biden, Harris named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'
Biden, Harris named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'
2020/12/11 22:00

Updated : 2020-12-13 18:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ