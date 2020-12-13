Alexa
Cordeiro has 2 of Hawaii's 5 rushing TDs in win over UNLV

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 16:04
HONOLULU (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro was 20-of-33 passing for 252 yards and added two of Hawaii's five rushing touchdowns as the Rainbow Warriors beat UNLV 38-21 on Saturday night in the season finale for both teams.

Cordeiro finished with 12 carries for 88 yards rushing, including a 54-yard TD on Hawaii's first play for scrimmage. His 12-yard scoring run made gave the Rainbow Warriors a 35-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Dae Dae Hunter scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter and Calvin Turner had a 28-yard TD run to make it 21-0 with 1:45 left in the first half.

Charles Williams had 22 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns for UNLV.

The Runnin' Rebels (0-6) finished a season winless for just the second time in program history (1998). Coach Marcus Arroyo's first season with UNLV was its first without a conference win since the Rebels joined the Mountain West Conference.

Freshman Koali Nishigaya had a 4-yard touchdown run — on the first carry of his career — early in the third quarter for Hawaii (4-4).

Updated : 2020-12-13 18:11 GMT+08:00

