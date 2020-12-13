Alexa
Railway in northern Taiwan damaged by landslide to reopen on Monday

Trains will alternate directions on one track for now, with other track to likely reopen next month

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/13 15:33
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The railway line between Ruifang and Houtong stations in northern Taiwan that was damaged by a landslide on Dec. 4 and has been closed for repair since is expected to reopen early Monday morning (Dec. 14).

After an inspection of the repair project on Sunday morning, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told media that all the fallen soil had been removed and that tracks and power lines are being replaced, according to CNA.

Lin said the first train to pass through the landslide area after the reopening is scheduled to leave Ruifang Station at 5: 11 a.m. on Monday and arrive at Houtong Station at 5:17 a.m.

However, as the project to stabilize the slopes along the landslide area is still ongoing, only one shared track of railway will be open for trains going in both directions, the minister said. He added that the other track will likely reopen over a month from now.
Updated : 2020-12-13 18:10 GMT+08:00

