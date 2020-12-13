Taiwan reports three imported coronavirus cases from Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Dec. 13) announced three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) from Indonesia, bringing the total to 736 cases.

The latest cases include two women and one man who had traveled to Taiwan for work. Two of them had provided proof of a negative coronavirus test issued within three days of their flight.

According to the CECC, Case No. 735 is an Indonesian man in his 20s who came to Taiwan to work on Nov. 24 after submitting a negative coronavirus test result. He had exhibited no symptoms since his arrival but was confirmed with coronavirus after taking a self-paid test on Dec. 10, one day after he completed the 14-day quarantine requirement.

The CECC said the man was practicing the required self-health management in a worker’s dormitory at the time of the diagnosis. Six people have been listed as contacts, but they will only have to undergo self-health management since they were wearing adequate protection.

Case No. 736 is an Indonesian woman in her 20s who traveled to Taiwan for work on Nov. 28. She had provided proof of a negative coronavirus test prior to her flight and had displayed no symptoms upon her arrival.

However, the woman began developing symptoms such as vomiting and abdominal pain on Dec. 10 and was officially diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 13. Since she had not interacted with anyone during her quarantine, no contacts were listed for the case.

Case No. 737 is an Indonesian woman in her 30s who came to Taiwan to work on Nov. 25. Although she did not provide proof of a negative coronavirus test prior to her flight, she had tested negative in Indonesia on Nov. 23.

The woman was later given two additional coronavirus tests on Nov. 28 and Dec. 8, both of which came back negative. However, after completing the two-week quarantine period, she took a coronavirus test at her own expense and was found to have COVID-19 on Dec. 13.

The health department has identified nine people who came in contact with the woman. Two of them have begun 14-day home isolation, while the other seven are asked to self-monitor their health.

Of the total tally of 736 patients, 644 cases were imported, 55 local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," and one case was classified as unresolved. The country's death toll from the pandemic remains at seven, with the most recent one occurring in May.

Since one case had originally been listed as No. 530 but was later reclassified as not infected, there is a discrepancy in the categorization of the case number. The most recent cases, therefore, have been listed as Nos. 735, 736, and 737.

As of Saturday, a total of 123 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 606 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.