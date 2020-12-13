Alexa
Umude scores 41; South Dakota beats South Dakota State 91-78

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 12:56
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude had a career-high 41 points plus 11 rebounds as South Dakota defeated South Dakota State 91-78 on Saturday night.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 17 points and six assists for South Dakota (1-5, 1-2 Summit League), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Xavier Fuller added 12 points.

Alex Arians had 18 points for the Jackrabbits (5-3, 2-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Baylor Scheierman added 15 points and eight rebounds. Noah Freidel had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-13 18:09 GMT+08:00

