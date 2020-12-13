Alexa
'Action! Kids' Taiwan TV reality show reveals hosts

Sandy Wu, Andrew Chau picked to present new program aimed at finding next-gen directors, video makers

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/13 13:22
Andrew Chau and Sandy Wu revealed as "Action! Kids" co-hosts. (Go Inside photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly developed Taiwan reality TV program "Action! Kids" revealed on Saturday (Dec. 12) its hosts for the show.

Two-time Golden Bell Award winner Sandy Wu (吳姍儒) is a TV host, writer, and former junior high school English teacher, while Andrew Chau (周厚安) is a Taipei-based American actor. Both hosts have big-time fathers.

"Action! Kids" is a new children’s reality TV show searching for the nation's next generation of film directors and video makers. Fifth- and sixth-grade kids (ages 11-12) are being encouraged to pair up with their siblings or classmates and create videos with phones or lightweight filming equipment.

Sandy is the eldest daughter of Jacky Wu (吳宗憲), Taiwan's "variety show king," while Mandopop icon Wakin Chau (周華健) is Andrew's dad. This is the first time Andrew and Sandy, both 30, will co-host a reality show.

"I used to teach English to junior high students so I really like hanging out with kids," commented Sandy. She added that winning or losing was not as important as playing the game and having a good experience.

"I grew up in a bilingual environment and once worked as a drama coach to kids so I am very excited about this new project," said Andrew Chau. "Just sign up and have fun! I believe this is something that when you grow up, you will remember and cherish forever."
Updated : 2020-12-13 18:08 GMT+08:00

