Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Clemson holds off Alabama 64-56 in Holiday Hoopsgiving event

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 12:44
Clemson holds off Alabama 64-56 in Holiday Hoopsgiving event

ATLANTA (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 10 points and Clemson stayed undefeated with a 64-56 win over Alabama in the final game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event on Saturday night.

The Tigers (5-0) earned their fourth nonconference Power Five win of the season with wins against Mississippi State, Purdue and Maryland already on their resumé.

Jonathan Baehre scored six of Clemson’s 10 straight points to pull away in the final six minutes. Baehre’s layup with 42 seconds left capped the run at 64-55.

The Crimson Tide (3-2) trailed almost the entire second half, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Jordan Bruner and John Petty Jr. sparked a 16-3 run that gave Alabama the lead at 55-54 on Herbert Jones’s basket with 6:10 left. Petty had eight of his 10 points during the run.

Jones led the Crimson Tide with 17 points, including 11-of-12 shooting from the foul line.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-13 18:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ