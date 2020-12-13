Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith, Hollander lift Belmont past Lipscomb 81-71

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 11:58
Smith, Hollander lift Belmont past Lipscomb 81-71

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Smith had 19 points to lead five Belmont players in double figures as the Bruins beat Lipscomb 81-71 on Saturday night.

Caleb Hollander added 15 points for the Bruins (5-1). Nick Muszynski chipped in 14, JaCobi Wood scored 11 and Ben Sheppard had 10. Hollander also had seven rebounds, while Wood posted eight assists.

Ahsan Asadullah had 29 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Bisons (2-5). KJ Johnson added 16 points. Romeao Ferguson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-13 13:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ