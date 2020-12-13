Mitchell Starc back in Australian side for 1st test vs India

India's Shikhar Dhawan, left, walks away after he is bowled for 1 run by Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, during their T20 international cricket mat... India's Shikhar Dhawan, left, walks away after he is bowled for 1 run by Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, during their T20 international cricket match at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia, Friday, Dec 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc is returning to the Australian cricket team in time for the first cricket test against India beginning Thursday in Adelaide.

Starc had been granted compassionate leave after the first Twenty20 against India due a family illness. Starc advised team management on Sunday he’s ready to return to the squad will fly from Sydney on Monday to join up with the rest of the test squad.

Fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said Starc’s return was very welcome.

“It’s obviously great news for us,” he said. “He’s a huge part of our team and a huge part of our attack. Everyone knows his numbers with the pink ball are pretty special so we welcome him with open arms.”

The Adelaide test will be a day-night match.

Starc’s inclusion is a plus for the Australians who will play the first of four tests against India without David Warner and Will Pucovski and allrounder Cameron Green in doubt.

Warner has a groin injury, Pucosvki a concussion and Green is also being monitored for a concussion after sustaining a hit to the head in Australia A's match against India.

