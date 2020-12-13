Taiwan's National Taichung Theater has glad tidings for Christmas

A sleepover at National Taichung Theater will take place on Dec. 26. (National Taichung Theater photo) A sleepover at National Taichung Theater will take place on Dec. 26. (National Taichung Theater photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taichung Theater rang in a series of Christmas celebration events on Friday (Dec. 11) with an outdoor holiday market, a projection mapping show, free music performances, and an indoor sleepover on Boxing day.

The central Taiwan opera house said it has prepared an immersive experience that demonstrates the spirit of the upcoming holiday. It invited the public to take part in the Christmas month event series and celebrate the festive season with loved ones.

An outdoor fair featuring pottery and ceramic works by local artists and food vendors is taking place now through Sunday afternoon (Dec. 13). Meanwhile, a Christmas-themed light show designed by Japanese architect Toyo Ito will be projected on the theater walls from Dec. 16 to Jan. 10 and run for 20 minutes every hour after 1 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

The theater’s free, annual Christmas concert is scheduled for the afternoons of Dec. 19-20 and will be performed by students from four elementary schools in central Taiwan, in front of the light show. A free carol-singing event is also available on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

A ticketed sleepover will be held on the second floor of the building on Dec. 26, which includes an in-depth tour of the theater, as well as late snacks and breakfast. Meanwhile, the Sky Garden on the theater's rooftop will be lit up with Christmas decorations from Dec. 18 to Feb. 28.

For more information or to purchase a ticket for the sleepover, visit the National Taichung Theater website.



Elementary school students in central Taiwan will perform for free Dec. 19-20. (National Taichung Theater photo)