Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's National Taichung Theater has glad tidings for Christmas

Theater's Christmas month features holiday market, free music, light projection, and indoor sleepover

  159
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/13 10:42
A sleepover at National Taichung Theater will take place on Dec. 26. (National Taichung Theater photo)

A sleepover at National Taichung Theater will take place on Dec. 26. (National Taichung Theater photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taichung Theater rang in a series of Christmas celebration events on Friday (Dec. 11) with an outdoor holiday market, a projection mapping show, free music performances, and an indoor sleepover on Boxing day.

The central Taiwan opera house said it has prepared an immersive experience that demonstrates the spirit of the upcoming holiday. It invited the public to take part in the Christmas month event series and celebrate the festive season with loved ones.

An outdoor fair featuring pottery and ceramic works by local artists and food vendors is taking place now through Sunday afternoon (Dec. 13). Meanwhile, a Christmas-themed light show designed by Japanese architect Toyo Ito will be projected on the theater walls from Dec. 16 to Jan. 10 and run for 20 minutes every hour after 1 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

The theater’s free, annual Christmas concert is scheduled for the afternoons of Dec. 19-20 and will be performed by students from four elementary schools in central Taiwan, in front of the light show. A free carol-singing event is also available on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

A ticketed sleepover will be held on the second floor of the building on Dec. 26, which includes an in-depth tour of the theater, as well as late snacks and breakfast. Meanwhile, the Sky Garden on the theater's rooftop will be lit up with Christmas decorations from Dec. 18 to Feb. 28.

For more information or to purchase a ticket for the sleepover, visit the National Taichung Theater website.

Taiwan's National Taichung Theater has glad tidings for Christmas
Elementary school students in central Taiwan will perform for free Dec. 19-20. (National Taichung Theater photo)
National Taichung Theater
Christmas
Christmas celebration
Christmas events
light show
projection mapping
sleepover
music event
holiday celebration
Taichung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Taichung urges people to take up hiking challenge
Taiwan's Taichung urges people to take up hiking challenge
2020/12/09 18:13
Taiwan's Christmas King grapples with a slide in overseas demand for decorations
Taiwan's Christmas King grapples with a slide in overseas demand for decorations
2020/12/08 19:00
Taichung Central Park opens in central Taiwan
Taichung Central Park opens in central Taiwan
2020/12/07 13:59
NT$1 million-winning 'Lotus in Fall' on display in craft exhibition
NT$1 million-winning 'Lotus in Fall' on display in craft exhibition
2020/12/07 13:11
Taiwan’s Taichung to double number of foreign English teachers
Taiwan’s Taichung to double number of foreign English teachers
2020/11/29 18:24

Updated : 2020-12-13 13:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ