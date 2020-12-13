Alexa
Thomas lifts California Baptist past Fresno Pacific 110-71

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 09:48
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Thomas had a career-high 22 points as California Baptist easily beat Fresno Pacific 110-71 on Saturday.

Ty Rowell had 19 points and eight assists for California Baptist (3-2). Reed Nottage added 18 points and seven rebounds. Mark Carbone had 12 points.

It was the first time this season California Baptist scored at least 100 points.

Aamondae Coleman had 19 points for the Sunbirds. Raine McKeython added 15 points.

Updated : 2020-12-13 13:01 GMT+08:00

