Douglas leads Loyola Marymount over UC Santa Barbara 81-76

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 09:08
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dameane Douglas scored a career-high 23 points as Loyola Marymount edged past UC Santa Barbara 81-76 on Saturday. Joe Quintana added 22 points for the Lions.

Douglas made 9 of 12 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Ivan Alipiev had 11 points for Loyola Marymount (3-3).

JaQuori McLaughlin had 21 points for the Gauchos (3-1). Ajare Sanni added 18 points.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Gauchos with the win. UC Santa Barbara defeated Loyola Marymount 69-58 last Monday.

