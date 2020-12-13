Alexa
Kuath leads Oklahoma past winless Florida A&M 85-54

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 09:02
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kur Kuath scored 14 points, tied his career-best with eight rebounds, blocked three shots and Oklahoma had five score in double digits while defeating winless Florida A&M 85-54 on Saturday.

Oklahoma (3-1) was coming off a stinging midweek loss at Xavier in the Big 12/Big East Challenge and Kuath set the tone early against Florida A&M with a drive, a jumper and a dunk as the Sooners built an opening 18-6 lead.

Brady Manek, who finished with 10 points, drained his 200th 3-point basket in the opening run. He's the sixth Sooner — and first player taller than 6-foot-9 in the Big 12 — to make 200 treys.

Eleven Sooners scored in the game. Austin Reaves had 12 with eight assists, De'Vion Harmon and Alondes Williams scored 10 each.

Johnny Brown scored 16 with nine rebounds to lead FAMU, M.J. Randolph scored 15 and Bryce Moragne scored seven with 11 boards.

The Rattlers (0-4) had traveled across the country on short notice to Oregon on Sunday, a COVID-19 fill-in for each school, before returning to Florida and then making the trip to Norman.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-13 13:00 GMT+08:00

