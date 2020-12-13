Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Source: Arkansas State hiring former Vols coach Jones

By RALPH D. RUSSO , AP College Football Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/13 08:58
AP Source: Arkansas State hiring former Vols coach Jones

Arkansas State is hiring former Tennessee coach Butch Jones as its new head coach.

Jones has spent the last three seasons in an off-the-field role at Alabama under Nick Saban, and replaces Blake Anderson, who was announced as Utah State’s new head coach. Jones spent five seasons as coach of the Volunteers, going 34-27, though just 14-24 in the Southeastern Conference.

Before that Jones had successful stints at Cincinnati (23-14 in three seasons) and Central Michigan (27-13). Jones' teams have gone to bowl games in eight of his 11 seasons as a head coach.

His time in the SEC was rocky, but not without some high points. He had consecutive nine wins seasons in 2015 and ’16, but could never breakthrough with an SEC East championship and was fired 10 games into the 2017 season with a 4-6 record.

“Butch Jones’ outstanding record of success at both the G5 and P5 levels is evident, and we’re excited to having him leading our football program into the future,” Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir said in a statement. “He is the only coach over the last 12 years to lead Tennessee to back-to-back nine win seasons, and he led Cincinnati and Central Michigan to four conference championships over a six-year period."

Anderson left for Utah State after seven season with a 51-37 record and two Sun Belt championships. The Red Wolves have been one of the most consistent programs in the conference, though they slipped to 4-7 this year.

Updated : 2020-12-13 13:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ