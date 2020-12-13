Alexa
Florida standout TE Pitts sits out LSU game as precaution

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 08:05
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Standout tight end Kyle Pitts was scratched from No. 6 Florida's home finale against LSU on Saturday as a precaution.

Pitts was dinged up in last week's win at Tennessee, and Florida's medical staff thought it was best to give him an extra week to recover. The Gators did not specify his injury. Florida plays top-ranked Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game next Saturday night.

Pitts has 36 receptions for 641 yards and a team-leading 11 touchdowns in 6 1/2 games this season.

He missed 2 1/2 games because of a concussion and a broken nose, injuries stemming from a hard hit against Georgia in early November.

Kemore Gamble started in Pitts' place, and Keon Zipperer also was expected to fill the void.

LSU, meanwhile, was without top cornerback Derek Stingley. The sophomore tried to play through an injury in warmups, but was ruled out shortly before kickoff.

