Oral Roberts tops Southwestern Christian 111-58

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 07:43
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Justin Lovvorn had 15 points off the bench on 5-of-7 3-point shooting to carry Oral Roberts to a 111-58 win over Southwestern Christian on Saturday.

Lovvorn shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and the Golden Eagles were 19 of 40 behind the arc.

DeShang Weaver had 14 points for Oral Roberts (2-3). D’Mauria Jones added 13 points. Nate Clover III had 11 points.

Luiz Machado Jr. had 21 points for the Eagles, who played the game as an exhibition. Ron Washington added 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-13 12:58 GMT+08:00

