By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 07:33
Roddy leads Colorado St. over Colorado State-Pueblo 89-77

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Colorado State finally opened its season by beating Division II Colorado State-Pueblo 89-77 on Saturday.

Roddy made 11 of 13 free throws.

Isaiah Stevens had 18 points and six assists for Colorado State. Adam Thistlewood added 16 points. Kendle Moore had 13 points.

Tre Brown had 28 points for the ThunderWolves, who played the game as an exhibition. Tristan Hurdle added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

