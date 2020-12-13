Alexa
Millner Jr. lifts Toledo past Kansas City 64-57

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 06:42
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Toledo to a 64-57 win over Kansas City on Saturday.

Marreon Jackson had 16 points for Toledo (4-3). Ryan Rollins added 14 points. Keshaun Saunders had 10 points.

Brandon McKissic had 21 points for the Roos (2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Josiah Allick added 13 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

