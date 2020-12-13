Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Matt Kuchar, Harris English open 5-shot lead in QBE Shootout

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 06:40
Matt Kuchar, Harris English open 5-shot lead in QBE Shootout

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Matt Kuchar and Harris English took a five-stroke lead Saturday in the QBE Shootout, opening and closing with long birdie runs for an 11-under 61 in modified alternate-shot play.

“I feel like our games really fit this format well,” English said. “He does a lot of stuff that I’m not great at and maybe I do some stuff that he’s not great at. It’s just fun. It’s very relaxing out there.”

Kuchar and English birdied the first five holes on Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course, then ran off six in a row on Nos. 12-17. They had a 25-under 125 total after opening the 12-team event Friday with a 58 in the scramble format. The final round will be better ball.

“There’s still a need to make lots of birdies,” Kuchar said. “I think this best-ball format, guys are going to shoot some low scores. Whatever the lead is, pars aren’t going to be helping out very much. We’ve got to still make a bunch of birdies tomorrow to try to protect the lead.”

Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair, the first-round leaders at 56, were second after a 68.

“Alternate shot’s a tough format,” Na said. “I don’t know what these guys played that are leading, but we were saying anything better than 5 under was a good score. We fell one short of what our minimum was, but it’s tough.”

The all-rookie team of Lanto Griffin and Mackenzie Hughes also shot 68 to match Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen (66) at 18 under.

Updated : 2020-12-13 12:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ