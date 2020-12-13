Alexa
Youngblood leads Kennesaw State past Dalton State 72-62

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 06:35
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 24 points as Kennesaw State defeated Dalton State 72-62 on Saturday.

Spencer Rodgers added 21 points for the Owls. Rodgers also had seven rebounds.

Brandon Stroud had six rebounds for Kennesaw State (3-2).

Marquel Wiggins had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Roadrunners. A.J. Hassell added 22 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-13 12:56 GMT+08:00

