Gill scores 15 to lift La Salle past Drexel 58-48

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 06:31
Gill scores 15 to lift La Salle past Drexel 58-48

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anwar Gill had 15 points off the bench to carry La Salle to a 58-48 win over Drexel on Saturday.

David Beatty had 11 points for La Salle (2-3). Jack Clark added seven points and 13 rebounds. Jared Kimbrough had three blocks.

Camren Wynter had 15 points for the Dragons (3-2). Zach Walton added 10 points. James Butler had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-13 12:56 GMT+08:00

