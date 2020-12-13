Alexa
Goncalves' buzzer-beater lifts S. Alabama over Southern Miss

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 06:52
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Kayo Goncalves scored 18 points including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give South Alabama to a 76-75 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

Tyreke Locure added for the Jaguars (5-2). KK Curry added 16 points. Goncalves also had eight rebounds.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-3). LaDavius Draine added 19 points and six assists. Artur Konontsuk had 12 points.

