Thorpe, Jude carry UNC-Asheville over High Point 80-67

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 06:14
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — LJ Thorpe had 17 points as UNC-Asheville beat High Point 80-67 on Saturday.

Coty Jude added 16 points for the Bulldogs, while Tajion Jones chipped in 15.

The game marked the first Big South Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Trent Stephney had six assists for UNC-Asheville (2-2, 1-0 Big South Conference).

Lydell Elmore had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (1-3, 0-1). John-Michael Wright added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Emmanuel Izunabor had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-13 12:55 GMT+08:00

