Eastern Michigan holds on to beat Northern Illinois 41-33

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 05:30
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Preston Hutchinson threw two touchdowns and scored on a 1-yard run for a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead, and Eastern Michigan held off Northern Illinois 41-33 in the season finale for both teams Saturday.

Eastern Michigan led 34-17 with 5:48 left in the third quarter.

Northern Illinois pulled within 41-26 after recording a safety with 3:29 left and on the Huskies next possession, Ross Bowers connected with Cole Tucker from 14-yards out for a one-possession game with 2:17 remaining. Eastern Michigan was forced to punt, but NIU couldn't get past midfield as time expired.

Hutchinson was 21-of-29 passing for 242 yards and he added 26 yards rushing for Eastern Michigan (2-4, 2-4 Mid-American Conference).

Bowers threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns for NIU (0-6, 0-6).

With a 20-10 lead at the intermission, the Eagles added to it when Mark Lee Jr. returned a forced fumble 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Kempton Shine forced the fumble on Dennis Robinson after he caught a short pass from Bowers.

Updated : 2020-12-13 06:52 GMT+08:00

