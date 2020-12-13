Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Buffalo's Jaret Patterson tops 1,000 rush yards in 5 games

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 05:37
Buffalo's Jaret Patterson tops 1,000 rush yards in 5 games

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson tied an FBS record on Saturday when he became the 12th player to surpass 1,000 yards rushing in the first five games of the season.

In his first action since becoming the fourth FBS player to rush for more than 400 yards in a game, Patterson topped 1,000 yards on a 40-yard run in the second quarter of the 24th-ranked Bulls’ game against Akron.

Stanford’s Bryce Love in 2017 was the last FBS player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in his first five games of the season. Heisman Trophy winners Marcus Allen, Barry Sanders and Ricky Williams also are among the players to accomplish the feat.

Named this week as one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, Patterson entered the game leading the nation in rushing yards per game (230) and yards per carry (8.6). He tied an FBS record with eight rushing touchdowns against Kent State and his 409 yards were the second-most ever by an FBS player. Patterson rushed for 301 yards in his previous game against Bowling Green and has scored at least two touchdowns in all five games this season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college/football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-13 06:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ