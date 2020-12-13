Alexa
Mounce scores 21 to lead Furman over D-II Flagler 86-61

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 05:28
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Clay Mounce had 21 points as Furman routed Division II-member Flagler 86-61 on Saturday.

Mounce shot 9 for 11 from the floor. He added eight rebounds.

Noah Gurley had 17 points for Furman (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jaylon Pugh added 15 points. Alex Hunter had 10 points and six rebounds.

Derrick Ellis Jr. had 17 points for the Saints. Jaizec Lottie added 15 points and eight rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Chris Metzger had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

