Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vihari, Pant score pink-ball tons for India in tour match

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 05:33
India's Jasprit Bumrah, third left, is congratulated by teammates after bowling Australia's Glenn Maxwell during their one day international cricket m...
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, fist bumps with Australia's captain Aaron Finch as they walk past the winners trophy at the end of the third T20 i...
India's captain Virat Kohli talks on a mobile phone as he waits to receive the winners trophy at the end of the third T20 international cricket match ...

India's Jasprit Bumrah, third left, is congratulated by teammates after bowling Australia's Glenn Maxwell during their one day international cricket m...

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, fist bumps with Australia's captain Aaron Finch as they walk past the winners trophy at the end of the third T20 i...

India's captain Virat Kohli talks on a mobile phone as he waits to receive the winners trophy at the end of the third T20 international cricket match ...

SYDNEY (AP) — Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant have warmed up for the day-night test with pink-ball centuries against Australia A as Shubman Gill put forward a strong case to debut at Adelaide Oval.

Vihari (104 not out), Gill (65), Mayank Agarwal (61) and Rishabh Pant (103 not out) all enjoyed productive stints at the crease on day two of India’s tour game at the Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of Sunday's final day.

It is India's final tune-up for the first Adelaide test that begins on Thursday.

Australia A's attack was weakened by concussions to Cameron Green and Harry Conway, while Sean Abbott only delivered sevens overs during India’s second innings because of a tight calf.

India reached 386-4 at stumps on day two, a 472-run lead.

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, the visitors’ two best batsmen, opted for net sessions instead of appearing in the tour match.

Earlier Saturday, officials said veteran Rohit Sharma would join India’s test squad for the second half of their series against Australia. Sharma sustained a hamstring injury during the recent Indian Premier League season then returned to lead the Mumbai Indians to a fifth title.

He will have to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival, as per Australia’s policy for all incoming travelers.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-13 06:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Woman hides daughter in southern Taiwan apartment for 12 years
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Second digit of new Taiwan ARC numbers will have 8 or 9
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ