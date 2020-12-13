Alexa
Cal at Washington State canceled because of COVID-19

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 04:00
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — California's game at Washington State was canceled less than two hours before kickoff on Saturday because of a case of COVID-19 on the Cal team, the Pac-12 said.

It's the third Washington State game that has been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cal was not able to field enough scholarship players to meet the minimum threshold in order to play the game, the Pac-12 said. The Golden Bears had one player test positive and then additional players were sidelined because of contact tracing.

The case was confirmed via a PCR test on Saturday, the league said. The game was declared a no contest.

Cal (1-3) and Washington State (1-2) are struggling to qualify for postseason play. Neither team has an opponent set for next weekend.

