German Summaries

By  Associated Press
2020/12/13 01:09
Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Dortmund 1, Stuttgart 5

Dortmund: Giovanni Reyna (39).

Stuttgart: Silas Wamangituka (26, 52), Philipp Forster (60), Tanguy Coulibaly (63), Nicolas Gonzalez (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

RB Leipzig 2, Bremen 0

RB Leipzig: Marcel Sabitzer (26), Dani Olmo (41).

Halftime: 2-0.

Monchengladbach 1, Hertha Berlin 1

Monchengladbach: Breel Embolo (70).

Hertha Berlin: Matteo Guendouzi (47).

Halftime: 0-0.

Freiburg 2, Arminia Bielefeld 0

Freiburg: Vincenzo Grifo (79), Woo-yeong Jeong (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Mainz 0, Cologne 1

Cologne: Elvis Rexhbecaj (55).

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Heidenheim 1, Hannover 0

Heidenheim: Christian Kuhlwetter (20).

Halftime: 1-0.

Darmstadt 1, Hamburger SV 2

Darmstadt: Tobias Kempe (78).

Hamburger SV: Simon Terodde (70, 87).

Halftime: 0-0.

SSV Jahn Regensburg 2, Holstein Kiel 3

SSV Jahn Regensburg: Albion Vrenezi (17), Jan-Niklas Beste (90).

Holstein Kiel: Lee Jae Sung (32, 37), Fin Bartels (66).

Halftime: 1-2.

Updated : 2020-12-13 06:48 GMT+08:00

