Last-place Crotone beats Spezia 4-1 for 1st win of season

By DANIELLA MATAR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/13 00:16
MILAN (AP) — Last-place Crotone recorded its first win of the season with an emphatic 4-1 victory against Spezia in Serie A on Saturday.

Both sides were promoted last season. Spezia went into the game with 10 points but Crotone had just two from 10 matches and was the only team in the Italian league yet to win a game.

Crotone hadn’t even scored in its last four matches but Junior Messias broke its goal drought in the seventh minute following a rapid counterattack.

A mistake by Crotone midfielder Niccoló Zanellato led to Diego Farias scoring the equalizer 11 minutes later for the visitors.

However, Crotone started the second half aggressively and Arkadiusz Reca and Eduardo Henrique netted shortly after the interval.

Messias doubled his tally in stoppage time.

Crotone remained bottom, four points from safety. It is a point below Genoa and Torino.

Torino played Udinese later Saturday before the focus switches to the other end of the table where Lazio hosts Hellas Verona with both sides looking to close in on the top four.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-13 06:46 GMT+08:00

