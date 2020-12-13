Taiwan foundation issues appeal for blood donations amid shortage

The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation on Saturday (Dec. 12) called on the public to donate blood, saying its supply nationwide had fallen below the officially designated seven-day safe level.



In Taipei and Tainan, in particular, the shortage of all blood types is critical, the foundation said.



In Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, there is a shortage of type O blood, while in Taichung types O and AB are in short supply, the nonprofit group said.



Liu Chun-hong (劉俊宏) of the Taipei Blood Center, which is run by the foundation, said the low supply can be attributed to the increasing demand among patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and gastrointestinal bleeding.



In September, blood transfusions in Taipei increased by 6,000 bags compared to the same period last year, Liu said.



One of the contributing factors may have been the postponement of major surgeries at hospitals earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that there was also high demand in October and November.



With the blood supply situation expected to worsen in the next few days, the foundation said, it is calling on the public to donate.