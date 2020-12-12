Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 12, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;A t-storm around;30;25;SW;15;84%;74%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;N;9;47%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;14;8;Rain and drizzle;13;9;ENE;20;73%;79%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;17;12;SSE;10;69%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little rain;8;5;A stray shower;8;5;SSE;17;91%;76%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-7;Turning cloudy;-3;-5;NNE;18;71%;57%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very cold;-2;-7;Sunny, but cold;3;-4;ESE;10;52%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;-10;-14;Mostly cloudy;-8;-15;WSW;12;85%;27%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;Partly sunny and hot;36;22;SSE;18;52%;79%;13

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;17;13;Rain;17;13;NNE;8;77%;96%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;19;14;Winds subsiding;20;14;SW;29;60%;4%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;19;8;Hazy sunshine;21;9;ESE;5;53%;10%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;23;Cloudy with showers;29;23;SE;6;82%;93%;2

Bangalore, India;Clearing;26;15;Hazy sun;27;15;E;8;59%;2%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sunshine;34;27;A t-storm around;31;28;SSE;7;69%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;17;6;Mostly sunny;14;8;W;11;65%;11%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;5;-6;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-8;NNW;20;17%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable cloudiness;8;3;A passing shower;4;1;WNW;9;86%;80%;0

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;4;0;Mostly cloudy;3;1;SSE;5;94%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;5;High clouds;20;6;ESE;9;54%;30%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;Partly sunny;29;18;SE;13;59%;12%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;4;2;Clouds breaking;5;0;NW;10;87%;42%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;8;3;Mostly cloudy;7;6;S;12;88%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain;5;4;Occasional rain;7;3;W;5;87%;74%;0

Budapest, Hungary;More clouds than sun;4;1;Some sun returning;5;0;NNW;9;81%;20%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;33;20;Clearing and cooler;25;12;E;15;49%;25%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;20;Cloudy;29;20;S;9;45%;56%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;11;1;Hazy sunshine;10;-5;NW;15;54%;5%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Inc. clouds;25;18;Sunny and very warm;28;17;S;19;23%;4%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;14;Sunny and nice;23;14;W;15;50%;1%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;21;A shower and t-storm;29;21;SE;6;61%;69%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;31;22;Mostly cloudy;30;21;NNE;5;70%;2%;2

Chicago, United States;Rain this morning;7;-2;Decreasing clouds;4;-4;W;10;64%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Inc. clouds;32;23;Thickening clouds;31;22;NNE;12;69%;8%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;4;1;A stray shower;3;1;S;6;85%;55%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;28;23;Hazy sunshine;27;23;N;19;57%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;14;6;Occasional rain;8;0;NNW;16;75%;72%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds limiting sun;32;25;A t-storm around;32;24;NE;17;70%;44%;9

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;21;11;Hazy sunshine;21;8;WNW;10;66%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-2;-9;Plenty of sunshine;3;-5;SSW;10;48%;3%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partial sunshine;24;16;Hazy sun;27;18;NE;7;66%;15%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;S;8;73%;72%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;7;3;Occasional rain;12;7;SSW;22;91%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-5;Increasing clouds;1;-5;N;11;62%;71%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;20;15;Mostly sunny;19;15;N;9;77%;7%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;24;21;Rain and drizzle;26;21;SSE;9;76%;84%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;27;16;A shower and t-storm;26;16;NE;13;73%;81%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;ESE;10;69%;3%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;-2;-3;SE;15;83%;27%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;24;A shower and t-storm;31;24;SE;8;74%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;26;19;Rain and drizzle;25;19;ENE;15;67%;65%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;21;Sun and some clouds;29;22;NNE;7;59%;28%;4

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;28;16;Hazy sun;28;17;ESE;8;54%;9%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, cool;14;5;Hazy sunshine;16;5;NNW;7;74%;14%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;15;11;A few showers;15;13;E;10;77%;86%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers;31;26;Overcast, a t-storm;30;25;WSW;14;81%;76%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;32;22;Hazy sunshine;31;23;ESE;11;42%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;A t-storm around;27;15;NNE;14;55%;55%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;8;-8;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-10;NW;7;42%;4%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;Sunny and nice;26;9;NNE;14;33%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;21;7;Hazy sunshine;22;5;SW;7;57%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;35;19;Hazy sunshine;35;19;N;14;18%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. snow;-1;-1;Snow to rain;3;2;ESE;12;87%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower or two;31;25;N;13;62%;69%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A couple of t-storms;32;24;SW;10;72%;77%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny;24;18;Hazy sunshine;27;20;NE;8;64%;21%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;33;24;Showers around;30;24;WNW;6;81%;91%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;17;5;Brief p.m. showers;19;5;ENE;13;51%;85%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SW;10;78%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;23;19;Variable cloudiness;23;19;S;14;73%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;18;15;Spotty showers;17;14;SW;9;91%;84%;1

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;9;2;A touch of rain;11;10;SSW;18;91%;87%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun;19;8;Partly sunny, nice;19;9;SE;8;37%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;29;23;Hazy sunshine;29;23;SW;10;64%;40%;9

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;14;4;Partly sunny;12;6;SSW;4;74%;35%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;Some brightening;31;27;NW;10;72%;41%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;6;76%;58%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm around;29;25;ESE;6;79%;73%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;29;17;High clouds;30;19;NE;17;37%;1%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;24;9;Mostly sunny;25;9;NNE;6;33%;4%;5

Miami, United States;A passing shower;25;21;Partly sunny;28;21;SE;11;67%;9%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Colder;-4;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-1;ESE;10;90%;80%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;24;Sunny;33;24;ENE;19;56%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;30;16;Cooler, a.m. showers;22;13;SE;17;72%;77%;5

Montreal, Canada;Rain to snow;2;1;Low clouds;5;-3;W;11;85%;34%;0

Moscow, Russia;Abundant sunshine;-5;-9;Afternoon flurries;-3;-4;SSE;14;80%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;31;25;Spotty showers;29;24;N;10;63%;83%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;15;Sun and some clouds;26;13;N;21;50%;10%;10

New York, United States;A little rain, fog;13;11;Decreasing clouds;16;5;W;15;56%;18%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;21;12;Showers around;19;13;ENE;11;63%;87%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-10;-14;A little p.m. snow;-11;-14;SW;16;84%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;15;5;Becoming cloudy;13;4;WSW;12;57%;34%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;0;-1;Snow showers;0;-2;ESE;6;87%;84%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain to snow;0;-1;A morning shower;4;-4;W;24;84%;49%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;25;Mostly cloudy;29;25;NNE;20;77%;76%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;NW;10;70%;29%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, some heavy;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;10;75%;57%;8

Paris, France;Spotty showers;10;1;Cloudy;7;6;S;12;82%;67%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;32;17;Cooler;23;13;SSW;22;60%;56%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable cloudiness;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;7;68%;68%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;19;70%;66%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny;32;20;SE;7;54%;16%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;3;1;Rather cloudy;4;0;SW;7;80%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;4;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-14;NW;15;42%;62%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;20;11;Occasional rain;19;10;W;13;67%;84%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds;20;13;Low clouds;20;14;SE;8;82%;16%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;29;25;A shower in places;29;25;SE;17;69%;84%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;8;5;A morning shower;7;4;ENE;21;65%;58%;0

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;0;-4;Mostly cloudy;-1;-2;SE;11;78%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;30;24;A t-storm around;32;26;NE;8;66%;55%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;ENE;8;37%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Cloudy with showers;12;4;Partly sunny;13;2;NNE;11;73%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;More clouds than sun;0;-7;Partly sunny;-3;-7;SSE;8;79%;10%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;11;A little rain;14;8;WNW;15;80%;73%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;17;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;ENE;14;62%;7%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;29;24;A passing shower;29;23;E;13;75%;78%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;28;19;A morning shower;29;19;ENE;9;75%;55%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;22;5;Sunny and pleasant;24;4;NE;8;21%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;32;11;Sunny and very warm;34;12;SW;10;27%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;N;13;76%;31%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;16;12;Spotty showers;16;12;SSE;8;87%;85%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;7;3;Periods of rain;8;5;S;10;78%;84%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;6;0;Colder;3;-11;NW;11;62%;25%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;11;6;Partly sunny;12;3;N;20;55%;27%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;Downpours;32;26;N;9;78%;86%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;6;1;Mainly cloudy;6;3;NW;8;91%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;28;24;A shower;28;24;E;10;77%;82%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;5;2;Spotty showers;3;1;E;9;87%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;21;15;Warmer;24;18;E;17;62%;70%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;21;17;Nice with some sun;22;16;ENE;12;77%;66%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;2;-5;Mainly cloudy;-1;-5;SE;10;72%;31%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Inc. clouds;4;-2;Hazy sun and chilly;4;-2;SE;7;78%;44%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;3;0;Partly sunny;6;-1;ENE;4;75%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;0;Chilly with hazy sun;8;1;S;8;35%;7%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;Partial sunshine;25;18;S;11;51%;19%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;14;6;Mostly cloudy;18;5;NE;5;58%;16%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Becoming cloudy;12;7;NNE;8;58%;17%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain;6;4;Low clouds;4;0;W;28;67%;20%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;20;15;Very windy;17;15;NW;41;60%;30%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;16;12;Breezy with some sun;16;10;WNW;33;66%;27%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-20;-33;Sunny, but frigid;-22;-33;SW;9;68%;21%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Turning cloudy;8;4;Cloudy, rain;6;3;E;8;73%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;4;0;Periods of sun;4;0;WNW;10;84%;39%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;Warm with sunshine;30;21;N;5;60%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Colder;-2;-5;Mostly cloudy;-2;-3;ESE;10;79%;67%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;3;1;Mostly cloudy;3;0;SSW;10;89%;35%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;18;12;Low clouds;16;12;S;23;66%;18%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;21;Hazy sunshine;32;22;NW;7;56%;1%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;6;-1;Partly sunny;6;2;NNE;3;60%;39%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-12 23:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ