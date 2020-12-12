Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 19:33
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talk to Dom Warren and family, the founder of Dom's Food Mission, as they attend a special pan...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday...
Britain's Prince William speaks on stage during a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by The Nat...
Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arri...
Britain's Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by T...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday...
Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arri...
Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arri...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday...
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis arrive for a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 20...

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talk to Dom Warren and family, the founder of Dom's Food Mission, as they attend a special pan...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday...

Britain's Prince William speaks on stage during a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by The Nat...

Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arri...

Britain's Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by T...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday...

Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arri...

Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arri...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday...

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis arrive for a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 20...

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Prince William and his family attended a Christmas show in London on Friday night, where he paid tribute to medical staff and other frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

William, his wife Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, watched a traditional British pantomime performance at the Palladium organized to thank the city's essential workers and their families.

It was the first time the family of five has appeared together at a “red carpet" event.

William noted the contributions of health service staff, teachers, emergency services workers, and researchers, among others.

“You have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices,” he told the audience before the show began.

Earlier in the week, the couple took a three-day train tour of Wales and Scotland to spread Christmas cheer and thank frontline workers there for their hard and dangerous work. However, they received a frosty welcome from leaders in those regions, with one Welsh official saying he would rather “no one was having unnecessary visits” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain has Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 61,000 reported dead.

Updated : 2020-12-12 23:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ