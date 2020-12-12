Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Verstappen leads Albon in final practice for Abu Dhabi GP

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 19:16
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the second free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab...
Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia in action during third practice at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate...

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the second free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab...

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia in action during third practice at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate...

YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was fastest ahead of teammate Alexander Albon in the third and final practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.

Verstappen led Albon by .5 seconds and Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo by .63. Ricciardo is competing in his last race for Renault before joining McLaren next year and has two third-place finishes this season.

It was a quiet session for Mercedes, by its high standards, with world champion Lewis Hamilton sixth and Valtteri Bottas down in ninth place on the leaderboard.

Verstappen is looking for his first pole position of the season and third of his career.

Hamilton has won 11 races this year but missed last Sunday's Sakhir GP in Bahrain as he recovered from the coronavirus.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Updated : 2020-12-12 23:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ