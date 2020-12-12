Taiwan heads into cold front

The Central Weather Bureau predicts cold and rain for Dec. 13-16 The Central Weather Bureau predicts cold and rain for Dec. 13-16 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will face at least three days of cold weather with minimum temperatures in the north dropping to 15 degrees, forecasters said Saturday (Dec. 12).

A seasonal northeasterly wind will raise humidity and bring a growing chance of rain from Sunday (Dec. 13) evening through Wednesday (Dec. 16), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

As to temperatures, the night from Tuesday (Dec. 15) to Wednesday was likely to be the coldest period of the next few days, with minimum temperatures falling to around 15 degrees in the north, CNA reported. The minimum temperatures in the south will be only slightly higher, at 17 to 18 degrees.

The rain will be mainly restricted to the north and northeast, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula at Taiwan’s southern tip. Most parts of central and south Taiwan will see sunny to cloudy weather over the next few days.

Both cold and rain will gradually subside during the later half of next week, though a new cold wave might make itself felt during the Dec. 19-20 weekend, forecasters said.

