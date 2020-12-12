Alexa
Taiwan’s 3 children with COVID-19 all mild cases

Latest infection of 3-year-old may have occurred in US airport play area

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/12 19:02
A scene at a hospital in Taiwan during the coronavirus pandemic 

A scene at a hospital in Taiwan during the coronavirus pandemic  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a three-year-old boy recently returned from the United States became Taiwan’s third coronavirus (COVID-19) case under the age of five Saturday (Dec. 12), officials told the public not to worry since all three were mild cases.

A Taiwanese woman in her 30s and her son aged three lived in the U.S. for more than a year before returning to Taiwan recently, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday. While the boy and two other infected children had a fever, they were otherwise mild cases who had not shown any side effects, CNA reported.

In the latest case, it was impossible to know who had been infected first, the mother or the son, but the boy had spent time in a play area at the U.S. airport before boarding the flight to Taiwan, according to CECC official Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞). Based on previous experiences with enterovirus infections, play areas for children are seen as high risk, as viruses can be easily transmitted on surfaces, Lo said.

Overseas, only about 8 percent of young children have been affected by acute versions of the coronavirus, while the use of respirators and other life-sustaining equipment have been limited to one out of every 20 cases, according to the CECC official.
coronavirus
COVID-19
CECC
infections

Updated : 2020-12-12 23:22 GMT+08:00

