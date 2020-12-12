Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

China's carbon neutrality comes up short against dirty Belt and Road

BRI countries are starting to recognize real cost of China's offers to help build polluting power stations

  141
By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/12 18:27
China's foreign investments upend its anti-climate change commitments.

China's foreign investments upend its anti-climate change commitments. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's continuing investments in dirty energy in developing countries runs counter to its promise of reaching carbon neutrality by 2060.

The construction of coal-fired plants in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multi-trillion-dollar project that aims to fund infrastructure in partnering countries and increase China's regional clout. Between 2000 and 2018, 23.1 percent of the US$251 billion (NT$7 trillion) invested by China’s two biggest policy banks on overseas energy projects was spent on coal plants, AFP said.

The ongoing construction includes the US$3 billion Sengwa power plant in Zimbabwe, a US$2 billion plant in Balochistan, Pakistan, and 13 more in the pipeline, mostly located in southern Sahara. It is estimated the plants under construction will emit 115 million tons of carbon dioxide each year, with their lifespans lasting for decades.

Cheap coal energy is tantalizing for sub-Saharan countries as energy shortages and power cuts stifle economic development and encumber life. Many countries choose to meet energy demands even it comes with tremendous environmental costs, including sewage, ash pit, and mercury, which endanger the health of local fishing and farming communities, Chibeze Ezekie, a Ghananian environmental activist, told CNN.

Several countries like Kenya and Egypt, which have received Chinese investment to build coal-fired plants, have called a halt to construction owing to environmental concerns.

"The country can't afford to be locking into a hugely polluting, expensive and carbon-intensive mega project at a time when — more than ever — we need to act against the climate crisis and protect the resilience of vulnerable, water-scarce areas," said Michelle Koyama, a South African advocate. She campaigned against the US$10 billion, Chinese-financed power station in the country's Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone.

Meanwhile, in 2019, China President Xi Jinping (習近平) said at the opening of the BRI summit that construction plans must be high-quality, sustainable, and reasonably-priced to help countries fully utilize their resources. But if the country succeeds in erecting all the carbon-belching plants that are being rolled out in the BRI, these plants will add more carbon to the air than the current emissions of all major economies such as Britain, Turkey, and Italy, AFP reported.
belt and road
coal power plant
Paris Agreement
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Two more Chinese added to US sanction lists
Two more Chinese added to US sanction lists
2020/12/12 14:30
China suggests flight attendants wear diapers to reduce COVID risk
China suggests flight attendants wear diapers to reduce COVID risk
2020/12/11 13:49
85% of citizens in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese, 8.7% as Chinese
85% of citizens in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese, 8.7% as Chinese
2020/12/11 11:27
China revokes visa exemptions for U.S. diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong, Macau
China revokes visa exemptions for U.S. diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong, Macau
2020/12/10 23:00
Europe, U.S. should say 'no' to China's 'wolf-warrior' diplomacy: EU envoy
Europe, U.S. should say 'no' to China's 'wolf-warrior' diplomacy: EU envoy
2020/12/10 21:30

Updated : 2020-12-12 23:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ