Chinese warplane approaches just 103 km from Taiwan

Aircraft from China violated Taiwan's ADIZ 11 days out of 12 in December

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/12 16:53
Ministry of National Defense archived photo of Chinese warplane. 

Ministry of National Defense archived photo of Chinese warplane.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of two Chinese warplanes intruding into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) Saturday (Dec. 12) was just 103 kilometers from Hengchun in Pingtung County.

The first intrusion occurred at 10:19 a.m., but it was the second plane, at 1:38 p.m. that attracted even more attention, the Liberty Times reported. The aircraft was flying at a relatively low altitude of 1,700 meters, and its closest point to Taiwan’s main island was 56 nautical miles (103 km) from Hengchun, a town that includes the country’s third nuclear power plant and the popular beach resort of Kenting.

According to air traffic tracking websites, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) plane spent about one hour in the area.

Saturday’s incidents marked the 11th day in December that Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ, mostly from the southwest, and the 28th time this month that Taiwan’s Air Force needed to issue radio warnings.
ADIZ
Air Force
Hengchun
PLAAF
incursion

Updated : 2020-12-12 23:21 GMT+08:00

