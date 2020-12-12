Alexa
'Police in Taipei' to feature free self-defense lesson

Just 30 law and order fans will be picked to attend the second edition of the event this year

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/12 16:45
The 2020 "Police in Taipei" event will take place on Boxing Day. (Facebook, Taipei Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei City Police Department event for the public will feature forensic science and a self-defense training class, on Boxing Day (Dec. 26).

A press release said the first edition of "Police in Taipei" attracted 500 registrations last year in just two days, with 30 people selected by lucky draw. It will be the same selection process this year.

According to the police website, the three-hour event includes forensic science and basic self-defense training lessons. Additionally, there will be a tour of the 110 Duty Command Center and an opportunity to see the CCTV video surveillance system.

Online registration will run until Dec. 15, after which the 30 lucky individuals will be drawn. The department has also prepared souvenirs for those lucky few picked to take part in the event.

Police in Taipei will take place at Taipei City Police Department in Zhongzheng District on Dec. 26. Please visit the Facebook page for the latest information.
Police in Taipei
identification
self-defense class

