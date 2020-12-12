Remembrance of democracy movements past in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An exhibition highlighting the role of the international groups and individuals who promoted the cause of democracy in Taiwan opened this week at the the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park, National Human Rights Museum.

It’s not a well known story, but there were many activists from abroad who helped pave the way for Taiwan to become the remarkable and thriving democracy it is today. The individuals and groups included missionaries, former U.S. servicemen and women, rights organizations, and journalists.

The exhibition, "Human Rights are Universal: An Exhibition on International Concern for Taiwan Political Prisoners,” had its unveiling Wednesday (Dec. 9). To mark the occasion there was a dance performance from the Tsai Jui-yueh Dance Research Institute (蔡瑞月舞蹈社), which was appropriate given the founder of Taiwan's modern dance was also a political prisoner.



Marriage to political activist Shih Ming-teh meant the fight for democracy in Taiwan could continue for Linda Arrigo. (Linda Arrigo photo)

Linda Arrigo (艾琳達), formerly married to Shih Ming-teh (施明德), and a prominent Taiwan democracy and environmental campaigner in her own right, contributed information and materials for the exhibition. This included her wedding dress, which drew a lot of attention on local news reports of the opening.

There are also video interviews of the former activists, plenty of photos, interactive exhibits and explicatory material that introduces the history of the era. Arrigo said many foreigners had brought international attention to the plight of political prisoners in Taiwan up until the national security laws were curtailed in 1991.

"This is an exhibition that recognizes the contribution that foreigners made to the human rights movement here," Arrigo said. "Also, I think locals don't realize that it was the anti-Vietnam war movement that was at the center of this international effort."

Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park looks at the history of Taiwan’s 38-years martial law period, with displays on freedom of speech and children’s rights. Visitors can walk around the old military courts and detention cells (with their chains and shackles), as well as enjoying a stroll around the pleasant grounds of the park itself.



Former activists and dignitaries at opening of "Human Rights are Universal: An Exhibition on International Concern for Taiwan Political Prisoners." (Linda Arrigo photo)

The exhibition "Human Rights are Universal: An Exhibition on International Concern for Taiwan Political Prisoners" continues until May 2, at Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park, 131, Fuxing Road, Xindian District, New Taipei City 231 (231新北市新店區復興路131號).