Taiwan confirms 8 imported coronavirus cases from US, UK and Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed eight new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday (Dec. 12) from the United States, the United Kingdom and Indonesia, to bring the total to 733 cases.

The new cases included a three-year-old Taiwanese boy, the country’s youngest patient to date, and his mother just returned from the U.S., a Taiwanese woman who worked in Great Britain, a businesswoman from Indonesia and three Indonesian migrant workers.

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), cases No. 727, No. 730 and No. 732 are Indonesian women in their 20s and 30s who arrived for work in Taiwan on Nov. 27. Initial tests were negative, but a later round on Dec. 10 just before the end of their quarantine period showed they had nevertheless been infected, even though they showed no symptoms.

Case No. 728 is a Taiwanese woman in her 40s who left the country in July to work in the U.K. and returned on Nov. 27 with two relatives. During her isolation at home, she started feeling aches, dizziness and fatigue, but a first test on Dec. 6 was negative. Because her ailments persisted, she underwent a second test on Dec. 9, which came out positive Saturday.

Case No. 729 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who spent more than a year studying in the U.S. before arriving back in Taiwan on Dec. 2. She began showing symptoms of the coronavirus during her home isolation, but had not contacted any other persons, the CECC said.

The Indonesian businesswoman in her 20s, listed as case No. 731, arrived in Taiwan with five colleagues on Nov. 25. Her positive test came after the end of her quarantine period, with her five companions being asked to home isolate after negative tests.

Cases No. 733 and No. 734 are the Taiwanese mother in her 30s and her son who at the age of three is the youngest COVID-19 case in Taiwan so far. They live in the U.S. and last visited Taiwan in March 2019.

Symptoms only appeared during their home isolation period. Two condo staff members who had minimal contact with them while delivering a package and taking trash out were wearing masks at the time, so they only needed to monitor their health but not to isolate, the CECC said.

Of the total tally of 733 patients, 641 cases were imported, 55 local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," and one case was classified as unresolved. One case, No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why the official numbering reached 734 Saturday. The country’s death toll from the pandemic remains at seven, with the most recent one occurring in May.

As of Saturday, a total of 125 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 601 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.