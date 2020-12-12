Alexa
Hume scores 25 to carry N. Colorado over Regis 83-58

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 13:30
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bodie Hume had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Northern Colorado easily defeated Regis 83-58 on Friday night.

Hume shot 9 for 11 from the field.

Daylen Kountz had 17 points for Northern Colorado (2-0). Matt Johnson II added 13 points and six assists.

Alex Cartwright had 18 points for the Rangers. Will Cranston-Lown added 13 points. Brian Dawson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:43 GMT+08:00

