Morrow, Nelson return for 2nd stints with Dodgers

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 13:45
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitcher Brandon Morrow is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers, having signed a minor league contract.

Also signing Friday were pitchers Jimmy Nelson, Brock Stewart and James Pazos, and utility player Carlos Asuaje.

Morrow spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Cubs while struggling with injuries. The 36-year-old right-hander was 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA in 45 games for the Dodgers in 2017 after being promoted from Triple-A in the middle of the season. In 14 postseason relief appearances, including all seven games in the World Series, Morrow allowed runs in just three appearances.

Nelson signed with the Dodgers before last season but didn’t pitch after undergoing back surgery in July. The 31-year-old right-hander is 33-46 with a 4.22 ERA in 119 career games, all with Milwaukee.

Stewart also returns to the Dodgers after a brief stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 29-year-old right-hander is 6-3 with a 6.05 ERA in 46 major league appearances, including 11 starts.

Pazos made six appearances for Colorado last season.

Asuaje played for San Diego from 2016-18.

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:43 GMT+08:00

