Fotu lifts Saint Mary's (Cal) over San Jose St. 96-61

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 13:15
Fotu lifts Saint Mary's (Cal) over San Jose St. 96-61

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Dan Fotu had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Saint Mary’s to a 96-61 win over San Jose State on Friday night.

Logan Johnson had 15 points for Saint Mary’s (6-1), which won its sixth straight game. Matthias Tass added 13 points. Leemet Bockler had 11 points.

Omari Moore had 18 points for the Spartans (1-1). Richard Washington added 17 points.

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:42 GMT+08:00

