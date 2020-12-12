Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ross scores 30 to carry Iona over Fairfield 70-42

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 12:19
Ross scores 30 to carry Iona over Fairfield 70-42

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Isaiah Ross had 30 points as Iona easily beat Fairfield 70-42 on Friday night.

It was the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Dylan van Eyck had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Iona (2-2). Asante Gist added 13 points. Berrick JeanLouis had seven rebounds.

Taj Benning had 16 points for the Stags (0-5). Caleb Green added 10 points. Supreme Cook had seven rebounds.

Jesus Cruz, the Stags’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 13.0 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
Russian woman looking for son after Taiwanese family takes him on 'trip'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman fights for custody of son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ