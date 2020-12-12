Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 12:13
Bradford, Kansas St. hold on to beat Milwaukee 76-75

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Davion Bradford had a career-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Rudi Williams scored 11 of his season-high 16 points in the second half and Kansas State held on to beat Milwaukee 76-75 on Friday night.

Bradford, a freshman who went into the game with 22 career points, also grabbed a season-high seven rebounds and blocked two shots. Williams, a junior transfer from Northeast Oklahoma A&M, hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Tafari Simms hit a 3 to give Milwaukee its first lead of the second half with 7:46 to play but Bradford answered with a dunk to spark a 15-7 run and the Wildcats (2-4) led the rest of the way. Mike McGuirl and Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap the spurt and make it 74-67 with 1:27 left.

DeAndre Gholston led the Panthers (0-1) with 15 points, Grant Coleman scored 14, and Te'Jon Lucas added 11 points and nine assists.

Milwaukee had been scheduled to open its season Nov. 27 but the program had a 14-day pause due to COVID-19 protocols.

Freshman Selton Miguel scored 17 points, Nijel Pack added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists, and McGuirl finished with 11 points and eight assists for Kansas State.

Bradford made two free throws to give the Wildcats a seven-point lead with 44 seconds left but went 0 for 4 from the foul line — including twice missing the front end of a 1-and-1 — from there. Lucas went to the stripe with 6 seconds left and the Panthers trailed 76-74 but missed the first of two free throws.

