Banks III scores 19 to lead Saint Peter's past Niagara 70-54

By  Associated Press
2020/12/12 12:12
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Daryl Banks III had 19 points as St. Peter’s beat Niagara 70-54 on Friday night.

It was the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

KC Ndefo had 12 points and four blocks for St. Peter’s (3-2, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matthew Lee added 11 points and nine assists. Fousseyni Drame had 14 rebounds.

Kobi Nwandu had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (0-2, 0-1). Justin Roberts added 13 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 12 points.

Marcus Hammond, the Purple Eagles’ second-leading scorer entering the contest at 8.0 points per game, shot only 15% (2 of 13) from the field.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-12 14:41 GMT+08:00

